Due to a schedule change in Japan, Twin Star Exorcists episode 37 will be repeated on Dec 28, 10PM (9PM JKT/BKK).
Episode 38 will be shown on Jan 4, 2017 at 10PM (9PM JKT/BKK). Territories apply.
  • Animax December Staycation
  • My love STORY!!

    My love STORY!!

    The story follows Goda Takeo, who is a first year high school student with a height of 2 meters and estimated body weight of 120kg.

    Premieres Dec 26, Double Episodes, Mon & Tue, 8PM (7PM JKT/BKK). Territories apply.

    Find out more
  • Gatchaman Crowds Insight

    Gatchaman Crowds Insight

    CROWDS is a technological system that turns a human’s mentality into physical forms.

    Premieres Dec 26, Double Episodes, Mon & Tue, 10PM (9PM JKT/BKK). Territories apply.

    Find out more
  • Twin Star Exorcists
  • FLIP FLAPPERS
  • Poco's Udon World
  • OO-Kun

On Tonight

Full Schedule

On Now

K-ON!!
K-ON!!
Season 2, Episode 7

Primetime

The File of Young Kindaichi R
The File of Young Kindaichi R
Season 1, Episode 18
My love STORY!!
My love STORY!!
Season 1, Episode 1
My love STORY!!
My love STORY!!
Season 1, Episode 2
My love STORY!!
My love STORY!!
Season 1, Episode 3

OO-Kun Videos

All Videos
Advertisement

Follow Us