Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World-
Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World-
Premieres Jan 13. Double Episodes, Thu & Fri, 10PM (9PM JKT/BKK).
Territories apply.
Handa-kun
It’s all about Handa-kun!
Premieres Jan 18. Double Epsiodes, Wed & Thu, 8PM (7PM JKT/BKK).
Territories apply.
My love STORY!!
The story follows Goda Takeo, who is a first year high school student with a height of 2 meters and estimated body weight of 120kg.
Premieres Dec 26, Double Episodes, Mon & Tue, 8PM (7PM JKT/BKK). Territories apply.
Gatchaman Crowds Insight
CROWDS is a technological system that turns a human’s mentality into physical forms.
Premieres Dec 26, Double Episodes, Mon & Tue, 10PM (9PM JKT/BKK). Territories apply.
On Tonight
On Now
OO-Kun Videos
All Videos
OO-Kun's test of strengthImo sure has some impeccable strength, how will OO-Kun beat the high score? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunImo sure has some impeccable strength, how will OO-Kun beat the high score? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
OO-Kun and Chu Chu's strange encounterSomething dark is lurking in the woods... Can OO-Kun protect Chu Chu? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunSomething dark is lurking in the woods... Can OO-Kun protect Chu Chu? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
Imo's Secret Plan (Part 3)Oh no, Imo's got something up his sleeves again! Will Miruku fall for his trick this time? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/Oh no, Imo's got something up his sleeves again! Will Miruku fall for his trick this time? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/
Chu Chu's new toyChu Chu has a new toy! But it doesn't seem to be working? For more adventures of OO-Kun and friends, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunChu Chu has a new toy! But it doesn't seem to be working? For more adventures of OO-Kun and friends, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
Animax OOlympics 2016 - Chu ChuWelcome to the first Animax OOlympics 2016! Be dazzled by Chu Chu's nimble moves with weight lifting! For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animWelcome to the first Animax OOlympics 2016! Be dazzled by Chu Chu's nimble moves with weight lifting! For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.anim
A tangled situationIn this hot weather, there is no better way than to cool down with some cold soba! For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunIn this hot weather, there is no better way than to cool down with some cold soba! For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
Animax OOlympics 2016 - ImoWelcome to the first ever Animax OOlympics 2016! How will Imo fare at pole vaulting? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunWelcome to the first ever Animax OOlympics 2016! How will Imo fare at pole vaulting? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
Animax OOlympics 2016 - MirukuWelcome to the first ever Animax OOlympics 2016! First up, we have Miruku with Rhythmic Gymnastics! How much would you grade Miruku? For more OO-KunWelcome to the first ever Animax OOlympics 2016! First up, we have Miruku with Rhythmic Gymnastics! How much would you grade Miruku? For more OO-Kun
Animax OOlympics 2016 - OO-KunWelcome to the first Animax OOlympics 2016! OO-Kun leaps, and he takes a plunge! And he scored... a perfect 10! For more OO-Kun adventures, log on tWelcome to the first Animax OOlympics 2016! OO-Kun leaps, and he takes a plunge! And he scored... a perfect 10! For more OO-Kun adventures, log on t
A Water Park EscapadeOO-Kun and friends takes a day off to the water park! Did Miruku finally meet the girl of its dreams? Or does the sheep look familiar? For more OO-KuOO-Kun and friends takes a day off to the water park! Did Miruku finally meet the girl of its dreams? Or does the sheep look familiar? For more OO-Ku
Imo's secret plan (part 2)Imo is starting to carry out his secret plan! Will he succeed? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunImo is starting to carry out his secret plan! Will he succeed? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
Surf's up, OO-Kun!Surf's up for OO-Kun! Or is it not? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunSurf's up for OO-Kun! Or is it not? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
OO-Kun's Hot SummerIt's a really hot summer and OO-Kun just wants some ice cream. Guess that will not be all that he's getting... For more OO-Kun adventures, log on toIt's a really hot summer and OO-Kun just wants some ice cream. Guess that will not be all that he's getting... For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to
Imo's secret plan...Imo has something up his sleeves... For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunImo has something up his sleeves... For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
Top Surgeon OO-KunScissors, scalpel, be amazed by OO-Kun's top notch skills in... making sushi? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookunScissors, scalpel, be amazed by OO-Kun's top notch skills in... making sushi? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.com/ookun
Chu Chu is sickOh no, Chu Chu has fallen sick and it's OO-Kun's turn to take care of her. Isn't that sweet? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.coOh no, Chu Chu has fallen sick and it's OO-Kun's turn to take care of her. Isn't that sweet? For more OO-Kun adventures, log on to www.animax-asia.co
OO-Kun and Chu Chu's adventure in MalaysiaOO-Kun fans, the moment you've been waiting for is here! The results for the voting activity we did in Animax Carnival Malaysia 2016 are in! Can you sOO-Kun fans, the moment you've been waiting for is here! The results for the voting activity we did in Animax Carnival Malaysia 2016 are in! Can you s
Who is dolling up?Hmmm.. who is dolling up? Stay tuned to find out who this is!Hmmm.. who is dolling up? Stay tuned to find out who this is!
Advertisement